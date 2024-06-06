Too early to talk about plans, let’s come to conclusion first: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee before departing to Delhi said that the times have really changed and the coin has flipped. “A month back these BJP leaders, who were flying down to Bengal, lectured that give them 30 seats and Didi’s government will fall. Now see the irony, the media people are asking me if the NDA govt will survive? Never underestimate the power of a common man!” said Abhishek before taking the flight to the national capital.

Abhishek said that it is too early to say if the NDA government will survive. “Let all INDIA bloc leaders meet first and then accordingly I will speak after the discussion. Too early to say about our plans, let us come to some conclusion first,” he said.

I must say the kingmaker is the general public and not any political leader. Those who voted against the price hike, BJP’s tyranny, communal and divisive politics – each and every poor and common man who voted are the actual kingmakers, said the MP from Diamond Harbour.

On the PM’s swearing-in, he said, “First you should ask BJP what happened to their slogan: ‘Ab ki baar 400 Paar’? I want to ask each and every Central BJP leader to humbly request them to make such bizarre predictions in every Bengal polls because ultimately what you predict goes in our favour.”

On harassment of opposition leaders by BJP using agencies and following the public’s mandate, Abhishek was more caustic. He said, “It’s a culmination of everything. What has the govt done? Have you seen the rallies of BJP for the last 3 months? They furnished to put forth their report cards or the development work done. They failed to do so. That is why BJP resorted to divisive and communal politics and people gave them a befitting reply. So, I salute everyone who uprooted this communal force, which only used a section of judiciary, agencies, and the media to oppress and bulldoze opponents. It’s a learning for them – Prime Minister or home minister won’t have the last word, common man will!”

On the unexpected results from Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek said, “This shows people’s anger was at its peak against the BJP. You (BJP) made Ram Mandir an agenda throughout the country claiming that you (BJP) brought the Lord inside the temple. How can you say that? Can a human being do that? No wonder Ayodhya defeated you.”