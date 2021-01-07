Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Soham Chakraborty on Wednesday took a jibe at ex-party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to BJP last month.

At a rally in Maldah, Chakraborty, the joint secretary of All India Trinamool Youth Congress, said, “This sea of people tells me that it won’t be possible for BJP to win. In 2021, Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister for the third time. The sentiment of common citizens is directing at that.”

“I feel sad to say that there are some people who were with Mamata Banerjee earlier but, what they have done in the last six years is known to all. They’ve tried to destroy the party. They are parasites. If they enter your house, they’ll make it weak from inside.

“It’s better if they leave early. One of them has left. Hopefully the others will follow as well,” he added as quoted by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

The 36-year-old was also seen attacking Adhikari on his branding of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee as “extortionist”. “How dare he! He is calling Abhishek Banerjee extortionist. Whereas he was seen taking money on TV,” Chakraborty said.

He also invoked the outsider-insider debate, TMC’s go-to strategy in the party’s campaign for the upcoming polls. He warned BJP to not create tension in West Bengal.

“If you want to travel in Bengal, you’re free. We’ll treat you with Maldah’s mango and sweets. But if you cast you evil spirit in Bengal, we’ll beat you up with mango seeds!

“We the workers of Trinamool Congress are soldiers of Mamata Banerjee. To protect Bengal and keep it safe is our responsibility,” he said.