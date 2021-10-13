Today Maha Astami, Goddess-worship,Anjali is going on:Durga Utsab 2021

Today is Maha Ashtami. In the mandapa, in the mandapa, Mike is reciting hymns The goddess is worshiped in a solemn manner. The preparation of the wreath is being taken side by side.

Today there are also Kumari Pujo in different places Uma Baran is walking in the light of the lamp from side to side. And two days left. Tilottama 6 is ready to float to the tune of the festival

One of the attractions of Maha Asthami Pujo at Belur Math is Kumari Pujo Swami Vivekananda introduced the first virgin pujo in Belur

In 1901, in the presence of Ma Sardar, he worshiped 9 virgins with conch shells, musical instruments, offerings, rings, and garments. Since then, the authorities of Belur Math have been observing this pujo with devotion

Sandhipujo at the moment of reunion of Maha Astami and Mahanabami Sandhipujo is performed in the house and baroari pujo according to the ritual. In this pujo the goddess is shown in the form of Chamunda.

108 lotuses and 106 lamps were offered to the idol From Kolkata to Kochbihar, from Malda to Medinipur, the rituals and traditions of Sandhipujo are intact everywhere.

Meanwhile, in Ashtami itself, rain may appear again in South Bengal in the form of Asura. Moderate rain is forecast in the coastal district from today. It may rain in Kolkata on the ninth. Such is the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department.

According to the forecast, the cyclone over the Andaman Sea will turn into a depression on the eighth day on Wednesday. Then gradually it will go towards Orissa and Andhra coast. This may result in light rains in the coastal districts on Ashtami.

The amount of rain may increase on the ninth day. There may be moderate rainfall from the coast to the inner districts. Then in Dashami and Ekadashi the amount of rainfall in South Bengal may increase continuously.

The Alipore Meteorological Department said there was no chance of rain in North Bengal at present. Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, the eastern officer, said there was no possibility of rain in North Bengal till 14-15. Only Malda, South Dinajpur is likely to receive rain. Light rain is expected in coastal districts of South Bengal today. It may increase from 14th. Absolutely light to moderate rains in the coastal districts and light rains in the innermost districts. Rainfall will increase from 16 in South Bengal.

The meteorological office has forecast rain. So will the rest of the days of Pujo be dust? The residents of South Bengal are counting the mistakes.