Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, will visit West Bengal twice or spend at least two days every month till the next year’s Assembly Elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will spend three days each month in the election-bound state.

As per a report carried by ABP Ananda, the decision has been taken to strengthen the saffron party’s organisation on the ground and ensure that no stone remains unturned to take control of West Bengal from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

After his visit earlier this month, Shah will step in West Bengal again in the last week of November. Nadda is likely to accompany him this time with the duo planning to hold meeting in Siliguri. The complete schedule of their tour is yet to be made official by BJP.

That the Hindutva outfit will fight the Bengal elections with all its might has been made evident by the decision to divide West Bengal into five organisational zones and put central leaders in charge of them.

The chosen leaders – Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar – are believed to have been handpicked by BJP top-brass, including Shah, for their successful track records of fetching dividends in elections across India.

The Kolkata zone will be headed by Central General Secretary, Gautam, while Tawde will lead look after the Nabadwip zone. Rar Bhanga (south-western districts) zone will be led by Sonkar, with Midnapore being led by BJP’s Tripura elections architect Deodhar. North Bengal will be headed by Dwivedi.

The decision was announced at a high-level organisational meeting held in Kolkata in the presence of BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and state president Dilip Ghosh were also present at the meeting, the sources said.

“These five leaders will talk to office-bearers, party leaders and cadres on organisational issues in their respective zones,” Ghosh told newsmen after the meeting, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier, BJP had appointed the party’s IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya as West Bengal’s co in-charge alongside Arvind Menon to play deputy to BJP General Secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya, highlighting the desperation of the saffron camp to win the eastern state.

With PTI inputs