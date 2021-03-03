Actor cum TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh on Wednesday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he had questioned the safety of women in West Bengal.

Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and ”Love Jihad” are continuing unabated while the TMC government is endangering national security by indulging in appeasement politics.

Calling the BJP leader the “Chief Minister of India’s Rape Capital”, Ghosh hit out at him saying that he shouldn’t throw stones at others when he owned a glass house himself.

She tweeted, “Marking West Bengal unsafe for women is a bit rich coming from the Chief minister of India’s Rape Capital. Reminds me of the saying, jinke apne ghar kaanch ke bane ho, unko dusro k ghar pe patthar nahin phekna chahiye.”

“Through fraud and deceit, incidents of ”Love Jihad” are taking place in Bengal. Women of the state are not safe. We have made a law against ”Love Jihad” in UP. But in Bengal, where the state government is indulging in politics of appeasement, neither are there attempts to curb cattle smuggling nor dangerous incidents of ”Love Jihad”,” Adityanath said at a rally in Bengal’s Maldah on Tuesday.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which said that West Bengal doesn’t need sermons on law and order from Yogi Adityanath as his state has recorded the highest number of incidents of crime against women.

They also raised the issue of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh”s Hathras district by an accused out on bail in a case of molestation lodged in 2018 against the victim”s daughter.

