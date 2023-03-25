TMC youth leader Santanu ran job racket on his own: ED

Santanu Banerjee, arrested and expelled Trinamul youth leader, was himself involved in running a racket of raising money for illegal recruitments sans any help from Kuntal, ED sources claimed.

Contrary to the earlier claims of the central investigation agency which said that Kuntal would transfer money to Santanu’s accounts procured from undeserving aspirants, ED sources said that investigation revealed that besides being benefitted from Kuntal’s alleged transfer of money, Santanu would by virtue of his immense clout, ran a racket of raising money for alleged recruitments all by himself.

To buttress the claims, ED sources said that searches conducted at Santanu’s residence unearthed a list of 300 aspirants, which reinforced the central agency’s suspicion that Balagarh Trinamul leader was very much in the trade to raise money from undeserving aspirants by running a racket of illegal recruitments all by himself.

Santanu, who was produced in the court today, was further remanded to jail custody till 5 April. Meanwhile, the central agency during a hearing on a bail application by Santanu Banerjee, claimed in court today that former education minister Partha Chatterjee was the master of all corruption.

On corruption in civic bodies over recruitments, ED claimed that investigations revealed that civic bodies turned out to be a hotbed of corruption.