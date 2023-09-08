TMC wrests Jhalda Municipality board from Congress, post defections

The Trinamul Congress has wrested the Jhalda Municipality from the Congress. Yesterday, at the office of Sushanta Mahato, the MLA of Baghmundi and chairperson of Jhalda Municipality, Sheela Chatterjee and four others joined the Trinamul Congress.

The four other Congress councillors are nephew of Tapan Kandu, the slain Congress councillor, Mithun Kandu, Bijoy Kandu, Pintu Chandra and Somenath Karmakar.

The Congress and TMC had won five seats each and one councillor, Sheela Chat- terjee had won as an Independent councillor.

The tug of war between the Congress and the TMC went to the high court and on the directives of the high court, the new board was formed.

However, the drama continued for a year as once again in a fresh twist the TMC has taken control of the civic body.

Suresh Agarwal was the first chairman of Jhalda Municipality after the polls and his board fell after the councillors brought a notrust motion against him. Sheela Chatterjee told the media that the Congress was not allowing the board to work so they have joined hands with the TMC to become a part of the developmental works undertaken by chief minister Mama- ta Banerjee.

Veteran Congress leader of Purulia Nepal Mahato was not available for his comments.

TMC Youth leader and MLA Sushanta Mahato said that from now onwards, he hopes that once again the developmental works will start at Jhalda town.

With the switchover of the four councillors and one Independent councillor, the TMC now has 10 members in the municipality.