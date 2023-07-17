TMC workers expected to gather in lakhs for 21 July meet

Trinamul supporters and leaders from the districts will gather in the city from Tuesday to attend the Martyrs’ Day meeting on 21 July. Senior party leaders are holding meetings in the districts to organize party workers to come to Kolkata. Dr Manas Bhuniya and senior leaders of West Midnapore held a meeting at Ghatal on Saturday.

The leaders advised party workers to maintain calm and not to fall into the trap of the BJP. Some party workers who are expected to come from the districts, particularly north Bengal, will be put up at the Central Park in Salt Lake. Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress, national general secretary along with Krishna Chakraborty, mayor Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Sujit Bose, MLA, inspected the site.

There will be medical units and Trinamul volunteers will be there to assist the party colleagues from outside the city. Giant screens will be installed both at the site of the meeting as well as in the districts so that people can watch the gathering.

The construction of the main stage, opposite The Statesman House on Chittaranjan Avenue, is in progress. Senior party leaders and police officers visited the site to oversee the construction. As the venue is surrounded by tall buildings in which different offices are housed so carrying identity cards on 21 July is a must.

Drones will be used as a part of the security arrangements. There will be four major rallies from Howrah and Sealdah stations, south and north Kolkata. Trinamul Congress leaders said the party workers are waiting anxiously to hear party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

The overwhelming success of the party in the recently concluded Panchayat elections has given a boost to the party workers. Miss Banerjee is going to attend the two day meeting of the opposition parties ion Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July and on 21 July it is expected she will brief the workers on how they will inform the people about the stepmotherly attitude of the Centre towards Bengal. The 51-day-long Naba Jowar Yatra organised by Abhishek Banerjkee has been a great success and he and other Trinamul leaders had convinced the people about how the Centre had deliberately refused to clear the dues of the state government worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Their intense campaign has brought dividends to the party with the opposition receiving a major setback in the Panchayat election. The Trinamul Congress will set up temporary offices along CR Avenue, SP Mukherjee Road, Howrah and Sealdah stations to assist the workers who will be talking part in the rallies by giving them water bottles and water pouches.

The state run hospitals have been instructed to get additional bottles of blood ready to meet any emergency. The party’s leaders expect that the meeting will be historic and the turn out of the workers will be in the lakhs.