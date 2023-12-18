TMC worker murdered in Baruipur; Speaker calls for killers’ arrest

Close on the heels of the killing of a Trinamul worker in Joynagar a few days ago, another Trinamul activist Saidul Ali Sheikh was found dead in Baruipur in the South 24 Paraganas district of the state on Saturday night.

Alleging a political conspiracy, the Trinamul claimed that around 7-8 assailants opened fire on Saidul while he was returning home on Saturday night. Saidul, who worked as a driver in the Baruipur municipality, sustained serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to the Baruipur hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. According to police, Saidul was murdered by a group associated with the CPI(M) and the BJP.

TMC block president Gautam Kumar Das said, “The CPI(M) and the BJP colluded to defeat us in the elections. However, Trinamul prevailed and emerged victorious. Saidul, who actively supported us during the elections, paid the price for our victory. He was brutally attacked in front of his home.” Meanwhile, Speaker Biman Banerjee, an MLA from Baruipur Paschim, visited the area and expressed concern over the situation. He ruled out any political rivalry within the TMC which could have triggered Saidul’s murder.

Advertisement

“I have asked the police to arrest the assailants at the earliest. Our administration can’t tolerate such crimes,” he said. CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali refuted Trinamul’s allegations and called them entirely false. “CPI(M) does not engage in political killings. The Trinamul has fabricated facts to divert attention. This is the outcome of internal conflicts in the TMC,” he added. BJP leader Sunip Das dismissed the accusations as baseless and attributed Saidul’s killing to the ongoing feud between TMC factions.

“The Trinamul is making false accusations. The killing is the fallout of internal conflicts within the TMC,” he added. The Baruipur killing follows the recent murder of TMC worker Saidul Islam in Joynagar. In retaliation, Trinamul workers set ablaze an entire village in Joynagar. The situation remains tense as the political blame game has intensified in the aftermath of these tragic killings.