Trinamul Youth Congress president and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee today held a roadshow for Pannalal Haldar from Diamond Harbour seat. The mammoth crowd at Diamond Harbour Block II indicated the defection of sitting MLA Deepak Haldar to BJP has failed to sap candidate’s popularity.

Abhishek accused the Election Commission of holding a two-phase election at the behest of BJP in Diamond Harbour and added that since TMC won all 31 seats in South 24 Parganas, elections are held in three phase to ebb their chances of winning, but he exuded confidence that his party will win the seats this time too.

He lashed out at the defector saying during Covid when he started Kalpataru scheme distributing free food to at least 40,000 households in the seven Assembly segments of his Parliamentary constituency, Haldar didn’t help the people, instead TMC workers helped during Covid and Amphan.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited Diamond Harbour during Covid or Amphan but will again come to seek votes and alleged that Modi had dissolved all MP LAD funds, stifling development work of parliamentary segments.

“But the basic difference between Prime Minister and our chief minister is the Trinamul defectors did not resign as MLA but defected to BJP, enjoying full MLA LAD,” he said.