TMC will not bow down to evil forces: Mamata

On the foundation day of the Trinamul Congress, the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee iterated the Trinamul’s commitment to the people, and to its relentless fight for the protection of democratic rights and to uphold the interests of Bengal.

Miss Banerjee had founded the Trinamul Congress on 1 January 1998 after she realised that the Congress party would never launch a serious movement to dislodge the CPIM from power in Bengal. On Monday, Miss Banerjee in a message to the party workers, reiterated that under no circumstances she would surrender to any evil force and that they would continue the fight to establish the democratic rights of the people.

In her message on the foundation day of the party she said: “To serve Ma Mati Manus, the journey of Trinamul Congress began on January 1, 1998. In this journey our main objectives have been to honour the motherland, uphold the interests of our state and to work relentlessly for protection of the democratic rights of our people.

Even today, each worker and supporter of our party is committed and pledged to these objectives. I humbly honour and respect their dedication and self sacrifices. Today the Trinamul Congress family is blessed with love and affection of one and all. It is on the strength of your unflinching support that we shall continue to fight for everyone in this great democratic country. No surrender to any evil force: in defiance of all terror we will continue our lifelong struggles for the common people of our country.”

Miss Banerjee, in December, had along with her party MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to release the held-up funds meant for the job card holders under MGNREGA and other schemes. Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party tweeted: “Celebrating the 27th Foundation Day of Trinamul Congress.

Grateful for the incredible journey, the unwavering support of our dedicated members and the opportunity to serve the people. United we will persist in serving the nation with honesty and integrity.” The foundation of Trinamul Congress was observed with enthusiasm in the state. Party flags were hoisted in all the party offices upto the block level.

As the Parliamentary election is drawing near, some groups with vested interests area spreading the message among that a distance has been created within the party between Miss Banerjee and Abhishek to create confusion among the people. The group had tried this before 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly election.

TMC leaders, meanwhile, have categorically refuted the rumours that is being spread about by some sections with vested interests of a certain distance within the party between Miss Banerjee and Abhishek. The leaders said the speculation is baseless and intended to create confusion ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Mr Banerjee will fight under the leadership of Miss Banerjee, they said.