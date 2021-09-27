TMC vows to dislodge BJP

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today gave a clarion call to dislodge the “autocratic” BJP government from the Centre in 2024.

Mamata Banerjee who was campaigning for her Bhowanipore bypoll said her victory in Bhowanipore would be a stepping stone for greater movement to dislodge the BJP from the Centre. She said, “I don’t support bandh but I have full support for farmers’ movement. I went for 26 days hunger strike against Left Front government demanding no forceful acquisition of farmland.”

Mamata said her party both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha opposes tooth and nail draconian farm laws and support the farmers movement. “I’ve sent my MPs to extend our support and even spoke to them over phone. I met Kisan Union president Rakesh Tikait at Nabanna. If they ask me I will visit Punjab, Haryana and Chandrigarh,” Mamata added.

Trinamul’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today said, “I’ve visited Tripura twice and our party units are being set up, so they now imposed Section 144. BJP cannot stop me from visiting BJP -run states like UP, MP, Haryana, Tripura. I will visit these states and explain the development made by her in West Bengal.”

Mamata also lashed out at the Centre for not allowing her to attend the world’s peace conference in Rome. She was supposed to leave on 6 October for Rome but the Ministry of External Affairs has declined to grant her permission to travel to Rome.

She said: “I respect External Affairs Ministry so I sought their permission, but it’s sheer meanness that they did not allow me to participate. But I will participate from here and talk of universal brotherhood, communal harmony and peace.”

She was earlier not granted permission by the External Affairs Ministry to attend 126 years celebration of the International Brotherhood World Parliament of Religions in Chicago to pay homage to Swami Vivekananda. Even last year, she was supposed to deliver virtually a lecture from Kolkata to Oxford University but at the last minute, the authorities regretted it.

“But how many times you will stop me? From UNESCO to World Peace Conference, I’m invited everywhere,” she said.