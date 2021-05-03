Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated the people of Bengal for the landslide victory of Trinamul Congress, asserting that her party’s win has saved not only West Bengal but also India. She also requested her party workers not to indulge in victory rallies, and promised that the party would organise a huge rally at Brigade Parade Ground once the Covid crisis is over.

She said, “Our first priority is to conquer Covid and as we have won the election, I’m hopeful to win the battle against Covid with the people of Bengal. I will again write to Prime Minister about medicines and vaccines and if I don’t get them I will again launch movement.”

She said, “Since this is 2021, I’ve targeted 221. In a recent television interview, they asked me about BJP’s double engine government and I told them that my party will make double century.”

She said, “Election Commission is very rude to us. We have repeatedly told the election commission about how the BJP is looting votes in Nandigram. They have declared me a winner and now after an hour they are declaring something else. When the entire state is giving one verdict, why will Nandigram differ? We will move the court.”

She said her party had to fight against all odds, all Central agencies, the Prime Minister, Union ministers, chief ministers from BJP-led states who were frequenting the state like daily commuters. “My junior party colleague coined two slogans Khela Hobeand Joy Banglaand the game was played successfully. I will distribute 50,000 footballs to all clubs,” she said.