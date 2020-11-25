Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has compared Bhartiya Janta Party’s state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Ghosh, Medinipur MP, at his trademark ‘Chay Pe Charcha (Discussion over tea)’ event recently had asserted that West Bengal had become “second Kashmir”, citing the arrest of nine Al-Qaeda linked terrorists from Murshidabad.

At the event in Birbhum, Ghosh said that the particular district was facing large scale violence, while alleging that terrorists from different states are taking shelters in West Bengal.

“West Bengal has become second Kashmir. Bombs are being made, terrorists are being arrested,” the 56-year-old former RSS pracharak was quoted as saying by ABP Ananda.

Replying to his comments, Roy took a jibe at him and compared him with Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier said “Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”.

The Dum Dum MP said, “Dilip Ghosh is speaking like Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had said Mumbai has become Kashmir. And he is saying West Bengal is like Kashmir. Go then stay in Kashmir.”

The statement from Ranaut had come when she had joined the chorus to demand justice for late actor Shushant Singh Rajput. Her controversial stand against the Maharashtra government had seen her at the receiving end of a high-handed approach from the state.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ranaut had alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened her to not come back to Mumbai. The entire episode had seen the actress comparing Mumbai with Taliban as well.

“I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can),” tweeted the actress.

“He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day,” Ranaut had said in another tweet.