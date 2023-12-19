TMC to observe 97th birth anniversary FB leader late Kamal Guha

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 as the Central Government’s non disbursement of fund meant for 100-day job is an issue for poll campaigning against the BJP, Trinamul Congress in Cooch Behar has planned to organise a cultural programme with a difference by showcasing Forward Bloc leader the Late Kamal Guha.

Notably, Kamal Guho’s son Udayan Guho is now the Minister in Charge of North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) belonging to the Trinamul Congress. According to NBDD Minister Udayan Guha, a festival will be organised in Coochbehar from 17 January to 22 January 2024 to mark 97th birth anniversary of Kamal Guha. On this occasion, organisers will present Drama Festival, Health Fair, Integration Fair compensation and other cultural programmes. Education Minister Bratya Basu and Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick will be present in Drama Festival on 17 January.

Bratya Basu’s Dirgha Biraha Debdas will be presented. Beingan actor Minister Partha Bhowmick will play a role in a drama named Ferari Fouj. Popular singers and dancers from Kolkata will perform from 18 to 22 January. The Trinamul Congress will observe colourful closing ceremony in Coochbehar on 22 January 2023.

According to political observers, the TMC has planned to beat the BJP since Coochbehar MP Nisith Pramanik has planned to observe Diwali in his constituency to mark the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 January. Notably, the VHP and RSS activists have organizing the people across North Bengal to mark the inauguration of Ram Temple involving the people associated with any temples. Huge people from North Bengal will leave for Ayodhya under the leadership of both the RSS Aand VHP.