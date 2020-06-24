The Trinamul Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fuel price hikes for 17 days in a row, saying it is “disgraceful to unleash a planned disaster” on the common people at a time when the country is in the throes of a pandemic.

Petrol price was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise on Tuesday as oil companies increased rates that took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 and Rs 10.01 per litre, respectively.

TMC leaders used #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu hashtag on their Twitter handles. Abhishek Banerjee, senior TMC leader and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said it is disgraceful to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes.

“While people are facing severe economic distress during #COVID19, @narendramodiJi decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it’s rising again, he passes on the hardship to the common man. Disgraceful! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu,” he tweeted.

TMC secretary-general and state minister Partha Chatterjee said duties on petrol and diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89 per cent and 794.10 per cent, respectively since Modi took over reins of the country. “And yet again, @narendramodi Ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, @narendramodiJi does not care,” he said on Twitter.

Chatterjee’s cabinet colleague and senior party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “PM Modi’s way of caring is scaring the people of his country.