TMC supporter bludgeoned to death

A Trinamul Congress supporter was bludgeoned to death in Burdwan town last night. Subhashis Mohanta (48) – the victim, according to the police, was attacked by one Shankar Ghosh. Ghosh allegedly attacked him with a rod and hit him on his head. Mandira, the victim’s mother said: “Shankar maintained a grudge against my son since long as my son had protested his being a nuisance in the locality.”

Subhashis was a resident of Ichlabad area in the town. Last night, he’d gone to buy food for his family from a hotel. He was attacked near the hotel within the Ward No: 10. Shibshankar Chatterjee, owner of the hotel, said: “Within a few minutes after he left with bread, he came back and we were shocked to see him profusely bleeding from his left ear.

We immediately called the police and shifted him to the hospital.” Buth moments after been taken to the hospital, the youth succumbed to his injuries.

