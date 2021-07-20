The Trinamool Congress on Monday came down heavily on the BJP government at the centre over allegations of snooping against party leader Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, terming it as “an attack on democracy”.

It said the revelations prove that the saffron party is suffering from “fear-psychosis” over the rising of Abhishek as a national leader. “This is a black day for democracy. This is shameful that the Union government is using spyware to snoop on the phones of politicians, journalists, activists. Even youth leaders like Abhishek Banerjee are also not spared; our poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s phone was hacked.

“This only reflects the authoritarian mindset of this government. The union government should come clean on it. We condemn it,” senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said.

Echoing him, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, the revelations reflect the “fear psychosis” of Abhishek Banerjee that the BJP is suffering from.

The Union government has denied any role in it. It was also claimed that the phone of TMCs poll strategist Kishor was hacked during the high-octane Assembly polls.

“The BJP suffers from the fear psychosis of Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee. During the Assembly poll campaign, we had witnessed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders had constantly attacked Abhishek. Now this revelation about snooping proves they are afraid about the rise of our youth leader” Ghosh said.