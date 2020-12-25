After BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined TMC, Dilip Ghosh has hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party, alleging it of “stealing others’ wives”

Ghosh, BJP’s state president in West Bengal, put a question on the characters of TMC’s senior leaders and said that they should ashamed for breaking someone’s home.

“They have taken someone’s wide away. Such a shameless party it is. Those senior leaders of TMC are clicking pictures with wives of other men. What shamelessness! They don’t even care about their own family. They have gone mad at old age,” Ghosh, the Medinipur MP, was seen saying on ABP Ananda.

Meanwhile, the spat between Saumitra and Sujata has taken centrestage in Bengal politics ever since the latter switched camps. She joined the West Bengal’s governing party earlier and wished for her TMC-turncoat husband to follow suit soon.

A day after, Saumitra sent her a divorce notice and said that his wife “made a mistake” and blamed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for “breaking my family”.

“You were respected as a BJP MP’s wife. TMC can break families…You [Sujata Mondal Khan] have got me votes and are a part of my victory. but I now release her from my name and surname. Those who broke our house…we will not forgive them,” Khan said.

“I request my wife Sujata to stay well and fight out. You have made a mistake, Sujata. I want to tell Abhishek Banerjee, Sujata was my only weakness and now I will sacrifice everything for my party [BJP].

“I will be sending a divorce notice. I will fight TMC. I want to tell TMC that you should be ashamed for breaking my family. There have been so many fights but [I] did not think this will happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sujata took a dig at BJP and said only opportunists had a place there now. “Now there are only opportunist and tainted people on the top. There was no respect in the BJP for me,” she said.

“I don’t understand what kind of soap is it that is used to purifying the tainted leaders. I had fought for BJP and my husband [Saumitra Khan]…we got them [BJP and Saumitra Khan] a victory in the Lok Sabha polls. I think they have only been opportunists.”