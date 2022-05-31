TMC rips into BJP-led central govt

The state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and women empowerment minister Dr Sashi Panja today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years of “mis-governance”.

“This is a cruel joke that we simply cannot let pass. This central government, for the past years, indulged only in jumlas and shameful governance,” Mrs Bhattacharya said.

“As a party concerned about this nation’s democratic fabric and the welfare of its citizens, we feel it is our duty to call out and shameful governance,” the ministers said.

As a party concerned about this nation’s democratic fabric and the welfare of its citizens, we feel it is our duty to call out Narendra Modi’s farce, Mrs Bhattacharya said.

The common man is suffering, while the PM remains ignorant about their plights, she added. The common man’s coffers are empty, inflation is at an all-time high, food and fuel prices have broken the average Indian’s back, and Mr Modi still claims that his government has done nothing that will make Indians hang their heads in shame, the minister said.

Retail inflation in our country has jumped to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, while the wholesale price inflation has jumped to a three-decade high of 15.1 per cent, the state finance minister said.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been hiked by Rs 409 in the past year and a cooking cylinder today costs more than Rs 1,000. Since the beginning of 2021, over 25 million people have lost their jobs in the country, and over 75 million people have dived into poverty. This includes a third of India’s 100 million middle-class population, said Dr Sashi Panja.

Around 2.1 crore women have disappeared from the workforce, and still Prime Minister Modi thinks that he hasn’t done anything that will shame his countrymen,” alleged Dr Panja.

The value of the Indian rupee has kept falling under the Modi government, closing at a record low of Rs 77.72 against the US dollar, stated state finance minister.