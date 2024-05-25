TMC reveals BJP plot at Sandeshkhali

The Trinamul Congress national spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja and senior leader Dr Arup Chakraborty held a press meet on the Basirhat BJP leader joining the Trinamul and highlighted the BJP’s planned move to create trouble there.

Dr Shashi Panja said, “We saw the BJP Basirhat district general secretary Siriya Parveen join Trinamul Congress and heard some frightening facts. It became clear that the allegations of rape and sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali were all proved false. Siriya was forced to tell lies in BJP and she was a witness to the entire conspiracy. When Siriya was returning to her home after joining us yesterday, BJP West Bengal co-in charge and national IT cell chief had a conversation with her. He tried to influence her to return to BJP.”

She added, “A very important feature seen in the audio clip is that when Siriya repeatedly claimed that the alleged reports of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali were all false, the BJP leader didn’t deny it even once.”

Advertisement