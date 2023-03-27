TMC: Raju Bista, BJP leaders conspired to block state funds

Trinamul Congress leaders in north Bengal came down heavily on the BJP leaders and said they would like to know what happened to Rs 1,000 crore allocated for the tea garden workers in 2021- 22 Union budget.

Trinamul Congress leaders alleged that despite promises the BJP leaders did not do anything for the tea garden workers.

“The BJP leaders made false promises and did not do anything to improve the deplorable condition of the tea garden workers,” they maintained.

They said they would take part in the two day dharna to protest against the financial deprivation of the Centre in the district.

The dharna will be held in every block. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will take part in the dharna in Kolkata on 29 March.

The leaders from north Bengal alleged that the Centre had not released funds worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore after discussing with the party leaders in Bengal.

“The state BJP leaders know that they will not be able to do anything in the ensuing Panchayat election or Lok Sabha poll in 2024 so they are trying to create economic blockade. This is most unfortunate,” they remarked.

Trinamul leaders alleged that Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista had blocked the money meant for the workers of 100 days work and water supply to each household by Jal Jeevan Scheme.

“Bista seldom comes to Darjeeling and had never tried to understand the miseries of the people. He is the man who has stalled the development in north Bengal,” they maintained.

Trinamul Congress will intensify its movement against the saffron party from April, the leaders said. The leaders and workers will visit every household to inform people how the BJP had stalled the projects by withholding money