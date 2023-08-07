TMC protests ‘obstruction of state funds’ by Central govt

The ruling Trinamul Congress on Sunday organised protests at the block level across the state against the alleged obstruction by the Central government’s ‘obstruction’ of funds under various schemes meant for the state. From 12 noon to 4 pm, the Trinamul implemented their protest programme in every block in West Bengal.

In Chetla, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim and at Baranagar, MLA Tapas Roy, led the protests against the central government’s depriving the state of funds. The Trinamul has accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of depriving Bengal of funds relating to the Central government’s housing and 100- day work (MGNREGA) schemes.

Along with this protest programme, the issue of Manipur was also taken up at the protest rallies of the TMC. The Trinamul Congress state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, said: “We have to bring back the money from Delhi by force.” Minister Dr Shashi Panja also targeted Opposition parties in the state. She pointed fingers at the state BJP, saying: “They have two tasks in Bengal. Either they go to court, or else they go to the Governor.

They don’t do anything for the people of Bengal.” On the other hand, the protest programme of the ruling party has been criticised by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar. BJP claims that the center has not imposed any ‘fund obstruction’ for Bengal. Instead, Trinamul has changed the names of various central projects and promoted them, they said.

The Opposition leaders also accused Mamata Banerjee-led government of corruption. Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul’s all-India general secretary, had earlier said: “I have made a lot of demands regarding our needs. I have shown the politics of convenience. No more.” He said on 2 October, 10 lakh people will go to Delhi to demand release of funds for the state. He had also announced a programme of picketing the homes of BJP leaders. However, it has been cancelled after a Calcutta High Court order.

Mr Banerjee himself is currently undergoing medical treatment outside the country. Amidst his absence, the Trinamul Congress is carrying out the changed protest programme in the state. With Trinamul leaders have raising their voices against the Modi government block by block, the protest programme is not limited to the state’s dues only. The way there has been unrest in BJP-ruled Manipur and the Centre’s position on it has also come under sharp criticism from the Trinamul leadership