TMC outreach to women in Tripura

Prior to the visit of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress women-cell held a meeting in Tripura today.

Tripura has 49 per cent women voters and Trinamul Congress has targeted the women voters of Tripura. Political experts believe that in the 2021 election, the maximum women voters in West Bengal voted for Trinamul Congress because of Mamata Banerjee’s development programme.

Keeping that in mind, Trinamul Congress women-cell national president, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar today said, “Holding a party meeting or rally or Press Conference is not enough. You have to go for household visits and meet

the women voters there.”

She asked the members of Tripura Trinamul Congress-women-cell members to start their campaign now. “You have to start door to door campaign and meet women voters and apprise them of Mamata Banerjee’s three women-oriented striking development schemes like Kanyashree, Swastha Sathi and Lakshmi Bhander.”

The women cell members will have to convince the women voters about the benefits of these schemes and how their counterparts in West Bengal are getting to avail themselves of these, Dr Ghosh Dastidar said. She urged women cell workers to visit every block of all eight districts of Tripura.

The Tripura Trinamul Congress was asked to have a separate WhatsApp group for all eight districts. TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has appealed to the Left voters either to join Trinamul Congress to fight against BJP or if they want to be in Left Front should not waste their votes because Trinamul Congress also wants Duare Sarkar in Tripura and not Biplab Deb’s “Duare Danab (monster).”