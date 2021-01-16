TMC MP Satabdi Roy, who had earlier expressed her disenchantment with the party, changed her stance on Friday after a marathon meeting with Abhishek Banerjee.

On Saturday, she came up with a long social media post, reassuring her trust on the party. She said that certain issues had come up, but clarified that everything stood sorted now.

“I had some issues. I told all of you on Facebook. But now after an elaborate discussion with Trinamool’s favourite leader Abhishek Banerjee, I’m hopeful that the problems would be sorted soon,” Roy wrote.

She also asked her party colleagues and workers to solve the issues that are prevailing inside TMC or wait for the elections to happen.

“The problems that are there, we’ll solve them within ourselves. We’ll analyse them after we win the elections. Now is the time to be united and fight. Let’s work together under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee to build the third Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal,” the Parliamentarian from Birbhum wrote.

“When I joined Trinamool, the party was not in power. I came here only for Mamata Banerjee. Today, when Bengal’s politics has reached an important juncture, I’ll not shy away from fighting.

“I’m addressing to Trinamool workers at every level. If you have any grudge or complaint, please try to sort it. Don’t give opposition parties the advantage. Let us fight united as the Trinamool family to protect the interests of Bengal,” she added.

Earlier this week, the Actress-turned-TMC MP had informed about her decision to travel to New Delhi, where many speculated she would meet BJP’s second-in-command Amit Shah and defect to the saffron party.

However, she has cancelled her trip to the capital and will travel to Goa instead for a family vacation, reported Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.

According to a report by PTI, Roy was having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal.

“I have a close connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes.

“I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But I don’t get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this,” the post on Satabdi Roy Fans’ Club page read.