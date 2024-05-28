TMC mocks BJP for insensitive campaign

Amid devastation caused by cyclone Remal in West Bengal, the BJP has come under fire for organising a light and sound show to advance their political campaign.

The move is being seen as mocking the misery of the affected people, underscoring their “anti-Bengal” attitude. The Trinamul Congress came down heavily against BJP IT cell Chief Amit Malviya for inviting people to attend a drone show even as the severe cyclonic storm left a trail of destruction in its wake.

“Hello Kolkata, amidst the gloom of Remal, here is our opportunity to celebrate progress and prosperity…” read Malviya’s post, deemed as insensitive by several across social media.

Slamming the BJP for its apathetic remark, TMC wrote on its official X handle: “At a time when Bengal is reeling from the devastation left in its wake by Remal, @BJP4India, instead of showing solidarity and support, shamelessly parade their drone show. Rubbing salt into the wounds, their IT Cell Chief @amitmalviya invited people to “celebrate amidst the gloom of Remal. How insensitive and Bangla-Birodhi does a Party have to be to prioritise political theatrics at such a time!”

Trinamul spokesperson Riju Dutta wrote in his X handle: “Another example of how Bangla-Birodhi BJP is not bothered about the people of Bengal. At a time when everyone is making all the efforts to bring the situation to normalcy and help the affected ones reeling from the devastating impact of Cyclone Remal – what BJP & their minions are bothered about is to organise a drone show for their political mileage. What else can be expected from a party like BJP that can sell the dignity of women for Rs 2000 just for a few votes. Modi & his Netas hate Bengal!”

Dutta also took pot shots at the BJP for accepting that Kolkata is not their city in the advertisement published across newspapers today where the party referred to Kolkata as “Your City” – underscoring their “anti-Bengal” status further.

“ ”!! Finally, what we have been saying from day one is now proved…BJP accepted themselves that they are “BOHIRAGATO” (Outsiders) in Bengal. Ahead of PM Modi’s Kolkata Rally…the true feelings of BJP has emerged through a Newspaper Ad, where they addressed Kolkata as “Your City”. Yes, Kolkata is Our City & this is Our Bengal, and Bohiragato, Nari-Birodhi, Bangla-Birodhi BJP should not dare to tarnish it,” Dutta wrote in his post.