The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday may declare the first set of its candidates for the upcoming West Bengal state assembly election.

The TMC is likely to announce the name of candidates for the first two phases of the polls, which will take place on March 27 and April 1 in around 60 constitutencies.

According to a report by Bengali portal The Wall, three TMC ministers may lose their constitutencies.

State health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was the MLA of Kanthi Purba but may shifted to Dum Dum Uttar. The Medinipur seat has become a source of concern for TMC ever since local patron Suvendu Adhikari detected to BJP.

Similarly, education minister Purnendu Basu may also be shifted from his usual Rajarhat Gopalpur seat to a constitutency in Jhargram.

Electricity minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay could also lose his Rashbehari seat and be directed to contest from somewhere in South 24 Parganas.

But the most sought-after face in the list of candidates for the first two phases will be Mamata Banerjee. She had expressed her wish to fight the polls from Nandigram, which goes to vote in the second phase.

Meanwhile, the BJP announce its first phase of candidates on Thursday when the Central Election Committee meets. It will also decide on candidates for the four other assembly polls.

However, it isn’t clear how many candidates would be announced at the first go. Bengal BJP had sent a list of 150 probable candidates for the first few rounds of the state assembly election to the party’s central leadership in New Delhi. Reportedly, three to six names have been nominated for each of the seats.