TMC may approach the President to tell truth: Shashi Panja

The Trinamul Congress held a press conference today highlighting how the BJP, which talks of taking action against criminals, instead harbours them. They also said that the women of Sandeshkhali are now finding courage to come out with their allegations against the BJP.

Senior leader and minister Shashi Panja said, “We knew criminals go to jail but here, criminals go to BJP’s washing machine. We are surprised at the way BJP misguided the President, Droupadi Murmu. The BJP team went and lied to the President. Every day, women are showing courage and coming forward to take back their false allegations that they were made to sign under coercion. We expected the Union home minister to reprimand the state BJP leadership and question them on what they did in Sandeshkhali. He didn’t even apologise to the people.”

She added, “Sandeshkhali women are still awaiting justice. They lost their respect and dignity. Their dignity was given a price. Now, the women are saying that they want to go to the President of India. We are thinking of asking the chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek if we can approach the President of India to tell her the truth. She needs to be informed about the falsehood spread by BJP on Sandeshkhali.”

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said Amit Shah spoke on Sandeshkhali yesterday but when journalists asked her about the viral videos, he didn’t comment. “Gangadhar Kayal has demanded a CBI probe but on the day the videos came to light, he accepted on record that the voice shown belongs to him, the room shown is his and the video was shot in his room but it is a conspiracy because the video was shot without taking his permission. Kayal’s wife in another media network accepted that the video was shot in their room. Today, why are you asking for a CBI probe? It is because the CBI defends criminals.

Mr Chakraborty added that Bengal’s mothers will teach them a lesson and Trinamul Congress will get a lead of 50,000 from Sandeshkhali and win from Basirhat by a margin of 2-2.5 lakh votes.

On arms being seized in Jeliakhali today, the TMC leader said, “They will try to divert the narrative. That robot should be sent into action again. The robot should be sent to Raj Bhavan. The woman is crying for justice. Raj Bhavan had to release the CCTV footage to the police.”