TMC lodges complaint against LoP for making false statements

The Trinamul Congress has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, against Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for making false statements relating to the state police on social media and urged him to restrain the BJP leader from making baseless allegations.

The Trinamul Congreess further demanded that action should be taken against Mr Adhikari immediately and that a direction should be issued to Mr Adhikari and the X platform to immediately remove the offending post. Mr Adhikari had put up a list of police officers posted in West Bengal and alleged that they did not belong to the Indian Police Service but were occupying posts that are designated for IPS officers. Shortly after the list was put up,the West Bengal Police issued a rejoinder and on its X handle wrote: “The claims made in the attached tweet are false and misleading.

All procedural norms have been maintained in adherence to the MHA rules.” The Trinamul Congress in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Ariz Aftab, complained on Saturday that “Mr Adhikari had posted false, unverified, baseless statement by publishing a list of high ranking police officials by way of a post on his social media account on X. In the said post Mr Suvendu Adhikari has falsely alleged that the officials mentioned in the above mentioned list are not officials under the Indian Police Service ( IPS) and that they are still occupying positions designated for IPS officers including that of Police Superintendent. The said post published by Mr Adhikari is fake, false and baseless because all the names of the officials appearing in the published list are those of high-ranking officials who are part of the IPS cadre.”

The Trinamul Congress alleged that the statements made by Mr Adhikari are in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct which states that no political party or candidates should indulge in an activities or make any statement that is false, unquantifiable, unsubstantiated, incorrect and unverified allegations. The post of Mr Adhikari has created unnecessary chaos and spread misinformation among the electors in the upcoming g General Elections to the Lok Sabha, 2024, the party said. The police officers whose names were mentioned include Dip Narayan Goswami, Shankha Subhra Chakraborty, Ramendranath Banerjee, Sumanjir Roy, Soma Das Mitra, among others.