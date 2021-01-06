Two TMC leaders visited the residence of Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee a day after the couple had skipped BJP’s roadhshow in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Deepak Halder and party’s district leader in South 24 Parganas Abu Taher Khan paid a visit to Chatterjee, to heat up speculations about his Banerjee’s political future.

Chatterjee, BJP’s Kolkata zone observer and former city mayor, on Monday missed a party roadshow that he was scheduled to lead in the metropolis with his partner.

However, both the TMC leaders said that they had gone for personal reasons and it was neither a joint visit from them nor was it directed by the party.

Joynagar legislator Halder said that he went to meet the 56-year-old Chatterjee to treat him with a famous sweet of his constituency. Khan’s cause for the visit is yet to be known.

“Sovan-da’s present political identity as a BJP leader doesn’t matter to me. I don’t understand Congress, CPIM, BJP or Trinamool. We share a deep personal bond. It is a courtesy visit,” Halder told reporters while leaving the residence of Chatterjee, PTI reported.

As expected, the meetings have stroked widespread rumours about the former TMC leader and Banerjee.

While a section of Bengali media has raised the possibility that the ex-Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor was trying to get back to his old shoes, others are anticipating that Halder and Khan are presenting their case to Chatterjee to enter BJP.

“No no. I don’t have any such plan,” Halder said when asked if he wants to leave the TMC.

“We came here to meet Dada (Chatterjee), a long term friend of ours,” Taher said. There was no word from Chatterjee on the issue. A senior TMC leader said that there is no reason to read much into the meeting.

Meanwhile, rumours are also afloat about Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee’s future in BJP ever since they missed the party’s programme on Monday. Banerjee on Tuesday revealed that her leg injury was the reason why they failed to attend the roadhshow.

“My injury was serious that I couldn’t even move. It was in such a bad condition that even Sovan babu couldn’t leave me alone as there was no one else to take care of me. So, naturally he couldn’t go either,” Banerjee was seen saying to ABP Ananda.

Talking about rumours that they might rejoin TMC, Banerjee said that she and Cjatterjee never backtracked from responsibilities give to them. She asserted that they were working with resolution in the saffron brigade.

“There’s no shortage in our work. I don’t it was the last or the first rally. In the coming days we will be seen walking in a lot of BJP’s road show,” said Banerjee, former teacher at the Milli Al-Ameen College in Kolkata.