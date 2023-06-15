TMC leader shot at, violence in Canning, Bhangar

Sporadic incidents of clashes took place in Bhangar and Canning in South 24-Parganas during the 5 days of submission of nomination papers. A Trinamul Congress supporter was shot at in Canning market following intra-party group rivalry over filing of nomination papers today.

One faction of Trinamul Congress supporters put up a roadblock on Basanti Highway to protest against the bullet attack on TMC supporter Sunil Halder. After being shot, Halder was admitted at a local hospital. Heavy police force was deployed on both sides of Basanti highway. Allegations of Trinamul factional conflict over the submission of nomination papers surfaced this morning in Canning, South 24- Parganas.

Due to this, tension spread in the area. According to Canning Trinamul sources, tension broke out on Wednesday between supporters of the block president of the area and the local MLA over the submission of nomination papers. The police reached the spot after some time and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. A CPM office in Canning town was also allegedly attacked. Trinamul president of Canning Block, Shaibal Lahiri, alleged that when his followers went to submit their nomination on Wednesday, miscreants blocked them in Canning Bus Stand area.

Tension ran high after a procession started under the leadership of Trinamul leader of Bhangar Block 1 Shajahan Mollah. Allegations of bombs being hurled and vandalism were also made. After the police reached the spot, they brought the situation under control. A large number of BJP supporters staged a demonstration in front of Basirhat SDO office, led by BJP state president Sukanta Majumder.