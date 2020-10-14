In the latest incident of political violence in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly beaten up by miscreants backed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in North 24 Praganas’ Bashirhat on Tuesday night.

As per reports in Bengali media, local TMC leader named Dinabandhu Koyal was heavily attacked in Basirhat’s Hingalganj area while he was returning home.

TMC has alleged that Koyal was beaten up by iron rod and sticks, making him unconscious. The ruling party further stated that Koyal’s unconscious body was left stranded in the nearby jungle where he was found by the locals at the morning. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Taki Hospital.

TMC has directly blamed BJP for the attack. Koyal, in his statement from the hospital, accused local saffron party leaders Amar Raut, Bhabatosh Das and Samaresh Das of conspiring with the miscreants to kill him.

BJP, on the other hand, has shifted the blame towards TMC and said that Mamata Banerjee’s party had actually attacked it’s workers and injured four of them.

Meanwhile, political violence throughout the state ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the state government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, BJP had accused TMC of hurling bombs at its workers in West Midnapore. In July, a BJP MLA from Devendranath Dutta was found hanging in a market place in North Dinajpur’s Hemtabad.

North 24 Parganas’ Barrackpore region is on the boil after BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead openly on the street in Titagarh.

According to a report by BBC Bengali, a total of 13 political killings have happened in Bengal in the last three months or so. Seven BJP workers, six TMC workers and one SUCI cadre have lost their lives.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.