TMC launches mentorship programme for younger leaders

In a bid to boost the organisational strength by developing close association with the senior and young leaders, Trinamul Congress has decided that the veterans will sit with the young leaders of different sister units at Trinamul Bhavan daily.

Party MPs, ministers and senior leaders will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said over an again that the party’s strength would go up in the veterans and the young leaders work hand in hand in resolving various organizational issues.

Dola Sen, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays. Saayoni Ghosh, president, Trinamul Youth Congress will be available from 11am to 3pm on Monday along with Purnendu Bose and Debkumar Mukherjee, leaders of the party’s Khetmajur wing from 3 pm to 5 pm on Mondays.

On Mondays Krishnakoli Bose, leader of WBCUPA will be available from 3pm to 5pm along with Dr Sudipto Roy, AKM Farhad and Trinamul Chatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharya.

On Tuesday along with Dola Sen, Vivek Gupta, Haji Nurul Islam will be available along with Manish Gupta, Tapas Roy, Aroop Biswas, Sanjay Bakshi< Oyazul Haque and Malay Mazumdr between 11am and 5pm. On Wednesday Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay will be available with Ashok Rudra,Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mala Roy, Sayoni Ghosh, Purnendu Bose and Tapas Roy. On Thursday, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, Tanmoy Ghosh, Dr Shantanu Sen, Sayantika Banerjee, Partha Bhowmick, Dr Shashi Panja, Malaroy, Dibyendu Mukherjee and Trinankur Bhattacharya will be available from 11am to 5pm. On Friday party leaders including Saayoni Ghosh, Dr Sudipto Roy, Tapas Mondol, Bratya Basu, Samir Chakraborty will be available between 11am and 5pm. On Saturday Firhad Hakim, Debashis Kumar, Baiswnar Chatterjee, Subhashis Chakraborty, Dola Sen, kartik Banerjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mala Roywill be present at Trinamul Bhavan from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.