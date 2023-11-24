TMC in Assembly: Special motion on Constitution Day

Ruling Trinamul Congress will move a special motion on Constitution Day to protect the Constitution of the country. Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) is celebrated on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. This year, the Constitution Day will be observed in the state Legislative Assembly on 28 November, instead of 26 November, which is a Sunday and Guru Nanak’s birthday is on 27 November.

The motion will be brought against the BJP-led central government for destroying dignity and activities of constitutional bodies in the country. Biman Bandyopadhyay, Assembly Speaker informed about the motion in the house on Wednesday. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will herself participate in the discussion on the motion.

The motion will be moved under Rule 169 of the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly’. MLAs will also participate in the discussion. Some MLAs belonging to the ruling Trinamul Congress said,

“The manner in which the BJP- ruled Union government is acting to demolish the autonomous nature and legacy of certain institutions, it has become a major threat for the federal structure of the country. Besides attacks on the federal structure of the nation, such actions are really alarming for secular-democracy.

So we have decided to move this motion so that the legislators can participate in the debate on this issue.” However, the BJP leadership in West Bengal does not want to give much importance to that proposed motion. According to the party’s state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya, since Trinamul Congress is not a political party in the true sense of it, such motions or resolutions moved by it are totally immaterial,” he said.