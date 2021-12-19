TMC factional feud: Violence breaks out in ward 108

Just a day before the municipal polls, TMC’s factional feud between workers of Trinamul MLA Javed Khan and former councilor of ward 108 Sushanta Kumar Ghosh, rocked the Kasba area as cars were vandalized and people were injured in the clash.

The clash that took place in ward 108 in Chowbaga, Anandapur paved the way for tension in the area and caused a security concern before tomorrow’s KMC election. The Trinamul heavyweight MLA of Kasba, Javed Khan alleged that men hired by the former ward councillor and present TMC candidate Sushanta Kumar Ghosh attacked his men. He said that Ghosh’s men attacked the houses of party members that are loyal to him.

The minister, however, to quell any controversy just before the election day, said that there is no doubt that TMC will win from the ward. TMC candidate and former councillor Sushanto Kumar Ghosh, however, lashed out at Javed Khan and denied the allegations levelled against him by Khan.

It may be noted that the apparent rivalry between the two has been longstanding. Last year, Ghosh had alleged that he was attacked by men of Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, son of Javed Khan. He had said his vehicle was attacked when he arrived in Topsia after a fire incident in the area. He also was admitted to a private hospital off EM Bypass with injuries. Such was the height of clashes between Javed Khan and Ghosh, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee herself had to intervene to placate tension.

Meanwhile, Subrata Mukherjee’s sister, Tanima Chatterjee, who was recently cut loose as a TMC member after she filed nomination as an independent candidate from ward 68 since the party eventually refused her a ticket and offered it to former councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee, alleged that last night bike-borne TMC goons dropped two bombs in the Ballygunge Place area near her residence.

Allegations surfaced that Sudarshana was responsible for the attack but she has completely brushed aside such claims and instead said the ones near whose home the bombs were dropped are themselves responsible for the bomb attack.