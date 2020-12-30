Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday demanded the removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a memorandum to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

“Jagdeep Dhankhar is an exception to the tradition set by Governors like Chakraborty Rajagopalachari to Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi,” TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sukhendushekhar Ray said at a press meet on Wednesday.

Apart from Ray himself, the memorandum has been signed by TMC’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Banerjee, chief spokesperson Kalyan Banerjee, deputy leader in Lok Sabha Kakali Ghosdastidar and party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien.

“Since his joining as the governor of Bengal, he has been targetting the state government with political interests. It is clear that the governor is being controlled by his masters in Delhi,” Ray said.

“He has asked the Chief Minister to apologise to him. In the 75 years history of independent India no governor has done this. He has even questioned the behaviour of the assembly speaker. It’s an insult to the structure of Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

The feud between Dhankhar and West Bengal government has been a major talking point for some time now. From alleging the abolishment of rule of law in the state to accusing Bengal bureaucrats of working under the influence of TMC, the governor has been a bone of contention for Mamata Banerjee-led governement.

Time and again, the TMC has also aimed their weapons at him and claimed that the former BJP leader was still serving the party from inside the Raj Bhavan.

Ray said, “He has also commented against the officers of West Bengal administration. Despite knowing that a bureaucrat cannot counter a governor, he has put wild allegations against them. He is scaring the police officers as well. He is preparing lists of officers. Who is he to do that!”

However, like many a times earlier, Dhankhar on Wednesday refuted TMC’s claims as well. He said that he was prepared to undergo a test to prove his neutrality.

“I’m miles away from politics. I appeal to them them to take my agnipariksha and check if I ever did anything antithetical. All my steps are influenced by constitutional responsibilities,” Dhankhar said while addressing the press.

“Also, I request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to answer my letters. Even if you don’t have any answer then say that at least,” he added.