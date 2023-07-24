TMC criticises PM for not addressing Manipur issue

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamul Congress leaders said he continued to “dwell in” speeches instead of addressing the real issues in Manipur. The Trinamul Congress tweeted: “A freedom fighter’s wife was burnt alive in Kakching district of Manipur.

Her house was burnt while she was locked inside the room. The complete absence of law and order is costing lives in the violence-ridden state. Torture and Chaos have become the norm in the BJP ruled Manipur. Yet, PM@narendramodi continues to dwell in speeches instead of addressing the real issues.” In another tweet, the Trinamul Congress alleged that an 18 year old girl was handed over to four armed men by woman vigilantes.

She was later assaulted and gangraped in Imphal East in Manipur on 15 May. “If such brutal cases are coming in the public eye even after more than a month, what’s still hidden must be truly gruesome. When will PM@ narendramodi, HM@ Amit Shah and CM@NBiren Singh take accountability for the complete law and order failure?” Chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her speech on 21 July at the Martyrs’ Day programme had said she had spoken to Arvind Kejriwal and proposed that a team of Opposition chief ministers should be sent to Manipur provided all agree to her proposal. She had said that Trinamul Congress would always stand by the people of Manipur.

Criticizing Narendra Modi she had said: “Modiji you cry for the people of India abroad, but do not cry for the hapless people in India.” She further said that instead of “Beti Padao, it is Beti Jalao” and maintained that if the BJP continued to neglect women, they would oust the saffron party in 2024 Lok Sabha election. It may be maintained Trinamul Congress had sent a five-member fact-finding team including four MPs, namely Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O’Brian, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen to Manipur. The team had spoken to people in the relief camps and met the Governor.