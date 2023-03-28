TMC criticises BJP leaders for skipping President Murmu’s event

Trinamul Congress came down heavily on the state BJP leaders for boycotting the civic reception for the President, Droupadi Murmu by the West Bengal government.

Trinamul leaders tweeted: “Despite being invited to the event at Netaji Indoor Stadium, they have chosen to boycott it. When it comes to petty politics,@ BJP 4 India does not even spare the Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu. Shameful.”

The state government had sent invitation letters to the state BJP office and they were received by the office staff.

Trinamul leaders alleged that the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had chosen the day to meet the Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to complain to them that the state BJP leaders had not been invited for the civic reception.

“Suvendu speaks more lie than truth and to cover up the party’s faults he will lie to the central leaders that he had not been invited for the civic reception of the President. This is just an attempt to malign the West Bengal government,” said minister Shashi Panja at a press meet on Monday.

Trinamul Congress also criticized the BJP after their leaders would found having associated with a person who is a convict in connection with alleged rape.

Trinamul leaders tweeted: “The Nari Shakti rhetoric of @ BJP4India is exposed as its [email protected] and MLA @ssbhabhor are seen brazenly associating with a convicted rapist in the Bilkis Bano case. India needs leaders who prioritize women’s safety, not just use it as a slogan.”