TMC counting agents gets instructions for polling day

The vocal tonic of Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee condemning the exit poll as bogus and false has worked and rejuvenated the counting agents, who will be present at the counting centres tomorrow.

Miss Banerjee asked the polling agents not to leave the counter centres till the last EVM is counted. She said the exit polls have been engineered by the BJP to put pressure on the counting agents, poll personnel and the district magistrates.

The BJP counting agents will behave in ways as if the party has come back to power.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a videoconference with the counting agents and advised them to check the EVMs before the counting starts. They have been asked not to leave the premises if the Trinamul candidate is found to be trailing as several rounds are counted before the final results are announced. At the end of counting the VVPATs are counted and cross checked with the EVMs. If any discrepancy is found, the counting agents should draw the attention of the polling officers and counting should be stopped. In the past, Trinamul Congress workers held camps outside the strong rooms to ensure that EVMs were not replaced.

The counting agents will get replacement and should not leave the counting station till the relievers join them.

Senior Trinamul Congress leaders will be present outside the counting centres. In case of any difficulty they can contact them. The counting agents will turn up at the counting centres at 6 am.

Elaborate arrangements of generators have been made for uninterrupted power supply during counting. Trinamul Congress leaders alleged that the BJP can create trouble at centres after all attempts to disturb the seven phase polling failed.

The counting agents have been instructed to wear identity cards and carry photo identity cards and Aadhar cards.

Miss Banerjee’s statement against exit polls has created an impact among the supporters who echoed her voice. They said Trinamul Congress will get anything between 25 to 30 seats.