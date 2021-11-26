An editorial in TMC mouthpiece Jago Banglahas caused TMC and Congress relations to plummet. In its editorial titled “Aksham Congress” (disabled Congress), the indecisiveness in Goa and muddling in Punjab of Congress has been castigated.

This comes at a time as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tours several states trying to string a united opposition against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With Congress reeling after successive electoral drubbing and intra-party squabbles, TMC has halted BJP election winning machine. Congress and Left Front in the state Assembly elections are trying to resurrect an opposition grand alliance.

The editorial is likely a retort to PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comments regarding Miss Banerjee’s role behind Congress defections during her recent visit to New Delhi. Chowdhury’s jibes at TMC have been interpreted as lamenting in despair due to his party leaders changing camps. The reaction is natural, the editorial stated as the PCC chief is passing through an existential crisis after the Congress was wiped out in the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls.

On the other hand, the faith in Miss Banerjee has increased among other parties as she came to power for the third time in Bengal crushing vigorous campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. No blame can be laid at TMC’s door if people from Congress and other parties join it, it was contended. For TMC has triumphed in an eyeball to eyeball confrontation with BJP which Congress has fallen short of, it was pointed out.

The Congress leaders were tweeting their reactions when the people of the country wanted them to take to the streets against BJP misrule, the editorial stated. The agitations of Congress end after leader waves at the crowd and departs, it added.

For obvious reasons, the editorial said, the TMC ranks will continue to swell if people think it to be the “actual Congress” as it is doing what every outfit should do – expand their area of influence.