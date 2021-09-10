TMC censures Biplab for ‘attack’ on media

Trinamul Congress all India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today lashed out at the BJP for its alleged attack on media houses.

He said that violence and hooliganism are so ingrained in the BJP government in Tripura that today the fourth pillar of democracy was brutally attacked. “We stand in solidarity with the media fraternity and remain committed in our fight towards in our fight towards removing the ‘Duare Goonda’ model of Biplab Deb.

The minister of state Chandrima Bhattacharya today condemned the attack on media houses and said, “it is state-sponsored violence. The government cannot attack media houses that are criticising them.”

Trinamul leader in charge of Tripura Sushmita Dev said, “Such attack on a media house is unprecedented in India. I condemn this BJP-attack and the government of Tripura should be ashamed of this. This attack should be investigated and taken up by the court.

The miscreants, many of whom are carrying a BJP flag, should be arrested. The law and order situation in the state is abysmal, the government cannot even provide basic facilities to the people. They will be voted out in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Tripura TMC state president Ashishlal Singh said it was “rape” of democracy. Trinamul in Tripura condemned the attack on the office of a news channel in Agartala by BJP goons.

Trinamul Congress in Tripura took out a rally from Bhagabanpur Choumani to Gandhi statue, where several senior party leaders including Chandrima Bhattacharya, INTTUC state president Ritabrata Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Ashishlal Singh, Subal Bhowmik and student leader Jaya Dutta was present.

Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress in Tripura felicitated a few teachers both from Tripura and West Bengal to express their solidarity with 10,323 teachers who were forced to resign from their jobs by the Biplab Deb government. Leaders from the teaching fraternity-Sarmishtha Deb Sarkar along with Manas Pal, Palash Sadhukhan, Sanjiv Kolay, Biswarup Ghosh were also felicitated by Tripura TMC.