TMC celebrates Mahua’s triumph in Krishnagar

In a riveting electoral battle marked by fervent campaigning and high stakes, Trinamul Congress firebrand MP Mahua Moitra emerged victorious from Krishnagar constituency, defeating BJP’s Amrita Roy by a margin of 57,083 votes.

This triumph is particularly notable given Ms Moitra’s recent expulsion from Parliament over the alleged cash-for-query case, which seems to have done little to diminish her popularity among her constituents.

Ms Moitra secured a resounding 6,24,711 votes, outscoring her nearest rival Mrs Roy, who garnered 5,67,628 votes. The CPM candidate, S M Sadi, finished in a distant third with 1,79,063 votes. This victory signifies a significant mandate against the BJP, with Ms Moitra framing it as a rejection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “This is a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the most worthless Prime Minister in India, who held the post for 10 years. We salute the people of West Bengal, who have once again placed their trust in the Trinamul Congress,” Ms Moitra declared triumphantly.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Ms Moitra had also secured a victory with 6,14,872 votes, surpassing BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey and CPM’s Dr Shantanu Jha. This year’s win reinforces her stronghold in the Krishnagar constituency, which comprises the Assembly seats of Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnagar Uttar and Krishnagar Dakshin.

Analyzing the voting patterns reveals interesting insights: Mrs Roy led in the Tehatta, Krishnagar North, and Krishnagar South constituencies, securing 94,589 votes in Tehatta compared to Ms Moitra’s 86,233. However, Ms Moitra dominated the minority-dominated areas of Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara and Chapra. Her support in these regions was substantial, with 97,667 votes in Palashipara and 1,13,538 in Chapra, illustrating her deep-rooted connection with the electorate.

As the final votes were being counted, the atmosphere in Krishnagar was electric. Hundreds of Trinamul Congress workers, sensing victory three rounds before the final tally, took to the streets in celebration. Waving party flags and chanting slogans, they rallied through the lanes of Krishnagar town, their jubilant cheers filling the air. The celebrants, smeared in green abir, embodied the party’s festive spirit and the palpable excitement of a hard-fought win.

This decisive victory not only bolsters Ms Moitra’s political career but also reinforces the Trinamul Congress’s influence in West Bengal. As celebrations continue, the people of Krishnagar parliamentary constituency have sent a clear message: their trust in Mahua Moitra and the Trinamul Congress remains unwavering.