TMC calls for removing ‘Karar oi louha kapat’ remake from Pippamovie

After the grandson, nephew and the grand daughter of renowned rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, the official spokesperson of the Trinamul Congress, Kunal Ghosh, too has called for removing the remake of the song “Karar oi louha kapat” from ‘Pippa’ movie. Several famous music directors and singers of Bengal like Debajyoti Mishra and Pandit Ajay Chakraborty have already criticised A R Rahman for distorting the lyrics of the famous patriotic song of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

They have also sought intervention of PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee in this regard. Though the Trinamul Congress had so far remained silent on the issue, Kunal Ghosh in his social media page urged A R Rahman on Sunday to withdraw the song from the movie.

The TMC spokesperson posted the issue on his Facebook page and official X handle. “The first song was voiced by Girin Ghosh which is still popular, and in the name of independence, distortion of the famous Bengali patriotic song cannot be tolerated,’he added. Incidentally, TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the rebel poet in high esteem and it was she who had forced the then PM of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to visit Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birthplace Churulia during his birth centenary year in 1999. At that time she was the railway minister.

The Chief Minister has also dedicated a new university – Kazi Nazrul University – in the name of the rebel poet near Churulia in Asansol after bifurcating Burdwan University a few years ago and also rechristened the name of India’s first private sector greenfield commercial airport in Andal as Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport.