‘TMC bringing goons from outside to disrupt KMC polls’

BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder today said that Trinamul Congress is bringing miscreants from outside of the city to manipulate Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) poll.

During the campaign at ward No 23 for BJP candidate Bijay Ojha, Mr Majumdar said such miscreants were brought to the city in private buses. “TMC is apprehensive regarding their poll victory so they want to manipulate the poll. Miscreants will be sent to several booths for hampering poll and will cause huge disturbances for regular voters.”

He also claimed some BJP MLAs are witnesses to the buses that were packed with miscreants and were crossing Dankuni Toll Gate this morning. “CCTV footage would prove my claim. TMC wins elections by unfair means because they have no mass base. Every police activity including the checking process in the city is an eyewash. The poll cannot be conducted peacefully without the presence of the CAPF,” said Mr Majumdar who also alleged that TMC’s bike-borne hooligans are roaming areas since last night to terrorize voters.