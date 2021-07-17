The results of two Assembly elections were challenged at Calcutta High Court today. While one election petition was filed by Trinamul Congress nominee of Bongaon (south) Alorani Sarkar, the other petition was filed by BJP nominee for Baishnabnagar, Swadhin Sarkar.

In her petition, Alorani alleged that the victorious BJP candidate, Swapan Majumdar had furnished false information in his affidavit and campaigned during the “silence period”.

Moreover, CAPF personnel on duty in the constituency had influenced the election process, she alleged. Directing the Election Commission to preserve the documents and EVMs, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri of Calcutta HC asked if an election result can be set aside merely because some central government personnel have exercised their influence. How far is a petitioner’s rationale

reasonable in that case, it was further asked.

The matter would be next heard on 30 July. Both the petitioner and respondent was directed to be present in the court on that day. Swadhin sought that the election result of her TMC opponent Chandana Sarkar be set aside in which she had won.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed that notice be given to the Trinamul candidate and that the documents and video recordings relating to the election and the EVMs be preserved by the Election Commission.

The matter will come up next for hearing on 20 August.