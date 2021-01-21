Trinamool Congress on Thursday made a massive allegations against the Border Security Force at an all-party meeting chaired by the full bench of Election Commission in Kolkata.

In West Bengal to examine the arrangements for the upcoming Assembly Election, the EC full bench on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of all the significant parties in the state.

The full bench, led by led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday evening from poll-bound Assam. Arora is accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, among others.

After the meeting, TMC leader Partha Chattopadhyay told the press that he had brought EC’s attention into how the BSF allegedly pressurises the voters to “vote for a particular party” in Bengal’s border regions.

“We have complete trust on Election Commission. Still we have brought its attention to several facts and discussed them. We want immediate solution to all of them” Chattopadhyay said.

“At the border, the BSF officials are visiting village after village and putting pressure on the voters to vote for a particular party. They’re saying ‘if you don’t vote for that party, we’ll not provide you security. After all, it’ll be us who would be posted here’.”

“This is a dangerous complaint. The Election Commission should immediately intervene,” the Minister for Education and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of the Government of West Bengal added.

Meanwhile, the main talking point for BJP was to ensure heavy presence of central forces across the state during the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election.

“As the main opposition party, we have demanded from Election Commission to make sure citizens can vote in a safe environment,” said Dilip Ghosh while addressing the press after meeting EC.

Adding that central forces should be introduced in the state before the polls begin to stop political violence, the Bengal BJP chief said, “We also want central forces to be deployed inside the booths and state police outside.”

Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy led the saffron camp, while Partha Chattapadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Subrata Bakshi were the voices of West Bengal’s governning party in the meet. CPIM was represented by Robin Dev.