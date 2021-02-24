Trinamool Congress has alleged that BSF jawans beat up party workers and insulted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

According to a report by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, the security forces engaged in physical confrontation with local TMC leaders and cadres at Ramngar Gram Panchayat in North 24 Parganas.

The ruling party has accused the BSF of harassing its workers when they were commuting through the border road in the Ramngar Balancha region to reach Thakurnagar.

TMC claimed that the BSF jawans blocked the road and after facing resistance from the party workers, took to violence. Bikes and cars were also reportedly damaged.

The cadres also accused the security officials of insulting party supremo Mamata Banerjee and using foul language against her. The situation escalated with TMC workers and BSF jawans exchanging blows, leading to injuries.

The injured party workers were taken to local health centre. TMC has lodged a written complaint against the BSF at the Gaighata police station. It said that earlier BJP was allowed to hold rallies there without any intervention from the force.

TMC had complained against the BSF earlier as well. During an all-party meeting with the Election Commission in January this year, Partha Chatterjee had alleged that the security force pressurised the electorate to “vote for a particular party” in Bengal’s border regions.

“We have complete trust on Election Commission. Still we have brought its attention to several facts and discussed them. We want immediate solution to all of them” Chattopadhyay said.

“At the border, the BSF officials are visiting village after village and putting pressure on the voters to vote for a particular party. They’re saying ‘if you don’t vote for that party, we’ll not provide you security. After all, it’ll be us who would be posted here’.”

“This is a dangerous complaint. The Election Commission should immediately intervene,” the Minister for Education and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of the Government of West Bengal added.