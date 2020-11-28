Hours after rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the West Bengal cabinet, the governing party has alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of causing violence in East Midnapore.

TMC alleged that BJP workers violently tried to occupy a party office at Khejuri in East Midnapore district, which considered a stronghold of Adhikari, reported Bengali news channel ABP Ananda. The channel has reported a similar incident from West Midnapore’s Balichak as well.

TMC workers took to the street in Khejuri protesting against BJP’s action of occupying their party office. The saffron brigade has denied the allegations and claimed that TMC was trying to create unrest in the region.

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Friday tendered his resignation as the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal. Since then, there have been speculations that he might fly to Delhi to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Adhikari’s decision to give up all of his portfolios comes after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee called out the “opportunists” at her own party and warned them that she was in the know-how of everything from a rally in Bankura on Wednesday.

“You may see a few who are Trinamool workers but are in contact with others as well. Don’t think that Didi doesn’t know.

“We believe that they are opportunists. There’s a group of these opportunists. They are very small in number. Keep a vigil on who is going where in the dark of the night. Who’s speaking to whom over the phone. Watch who’s leaving in a car without any reason,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Adhikari has been a hotshot political property in West Bengal ever since he started a rebellion against his own party. He had begun expressing his disenchantment with TMC with indirect jibes at “apolitical” meetings and rallies.