Moments before his official entry to BJP, ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari fired a salvo against his former party. In an open letter to TMC workers, he said “an extremely deep rot and malaise” has set in to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

In the four-page letter, written in English, Adhikari said, “Neither West Bengal nor the Trinamool Congress is anyone’s fiefdom.”

Asserting that the party was not built in one day with the contribution of one person, he wrote that it was a continuous and contiguous effort on a mammoth scale, the culmination of which was the TMC”s coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

The former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal alleged that the TMC, which the ordinary people built brick by brick selflessly without any desires, is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves.

“The very people on the back of whom the party was created are now sidelined, humiliated and outcast. In their stead, the individuals have now hired external assistance, people with no knowledge of the sacrifice it actually takes to work for shared goal as ambitious as creating the West Bengal of our dreams,” Adhikari said.

“To those members of Trinamool who are feeling a little disappointed, I must say that I have not left the Trinamool. I am the same person who continues to believe in and fight for the same ideals that I have since 3 decades. It is Trinamool who has left its ideals behind in its relentless pursuit of power instead of service,” the ex-TMC MLA from Nandigram added.

Meanwhile, bringing an end to the long-running speculations looming over his political career, Adhikari joined BJP as he took up the saffron flag from the hands of Amit Shah on Saturday.

Adhikari, who influenced over 50 leaders to switch loyalty, was introduced to hindutva camp to a thunderous applaud from the huge crowd present at Shah’s rally in Midnapore collegiate ground.

Nine MLAs – six from TMC, one from CPIM, one from CPI and one from Congress – joined BJP. One sitting and a former TMC MP also defected to BJP.