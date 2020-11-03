Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were shot in Canning in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. All of them have been admitted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

According to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, bulltes have been taken out of the body of all three. However, two of them, Moslem Ali Molla and Majed Ali Gaji, are in serious condition at the moment.

It has been reported that the three injured TMC workers were shot at their locality in Canning’s Jibantala by some outsiders on Monday night.

As per the TV channel, the incident had taken place at the residence of a certain Qutubuddin Sheikh, who had given shelter to the outsiders. Locals had alleged that they were anti-social elements and started protesting outside Sheikh’s house.

It was during the demonstrations that the outsiders started shooting at the protestors, injuring the three workers of West Bengal’s ruling party.

Police have made three arrests so far. Primary investigation has led to the findings that all the three arrested individuals have prior criminal records and are residents of Hooghly district.

Their intention to take shelter in Canning is yet to be found. The investigating officers have reportedly detained Qutubuddin Sheikh as well for questioning.

Meanwhile, the local TMC leadership have put the blame on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for bringing in miscreants to create trouble in the region.

Political violence throughout the state ahead of elections has been a major concern in West Bengal for long. However, leading to the Assembly Elections in 2021, the situation seems to be escalating at an alarming level.

In July, a BJP MLA from Devendranath Dutta was found hanging in a market place in North Dinajpur’s Hemtabad.

North 24 Parganas’ Barrackpore region is on the boil after BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead openly on the street in Titagarh.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.